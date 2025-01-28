THE government must ensure robust regulation over products for children’s consumption to protect health and nutrition, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

“It is critical that agencies mandated to protect public health, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), maintain their authority to ensure these products meet high safety standards that protect children from potential harm,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

One in four children is experiencing the triple burden of malnutrition, including stunting, which affects almost 3 million children, UNICEF said.

“Every child deserves the best nutrition and care to support their growth and development,” said Behzad Noubary, Acting Representative for UNICEF Philippines.

UNICEF said that adequate nutrition during the first 1,000 days is seen as crucial for a child’s growth and development.

It also said that it is crucial to protect and promote breastfeeding while providing the public with accurate, consistent, and objective information about the appropriate use of breast milk substitutes, supplements, and related products.

“Consistent oversight remains necessary to safeguard children’s health and prevent claims about milk and milk products that could mislead families to select less nutritious options,” it said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante