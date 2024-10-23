By Aubrey Rose A. Inosante, Reporter

TECH-ENABLED fitness brand GoGym plans to expand interactive features on its mobile app by letting members track their progress and earn points, while also expanding its physical gym chain.

This will allow users to book sessions, generate quick response (QR) codes for check-in, access training videos and pause or cancel memberships within the app.

“In the fourth quarter, we’re planning to gamify the mobile app so people start to get Go Coins or Go Points whenever they check in for a certain number of days in a week,” Felicia Mirine P. Perez, chief product officer at GoGym, told BusinessWorld in a recent video call.

“We’re currently building… the streaks and achievements and soon the leaderboards also,” she added.

Much of GoGym’s budget is dedicated to tech development, which the startup considers as its key differentiator from other gyms, eliminating the need for paperwork.

Ms. Perez said the company wants the app to become an extension of building habits and making fitness a lifestyle for its users. The app has 750 members.

GoGym has five branches, with their largest in McKinley Hill, Taguig City. The other branches are in Six NEO in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Villena, Poblacion, MyTown Los Angeles in Kalayaan, and MyStay BGC East.

“We’re optimistically hoping to build three additional gyms to bring our gyms to eight this year,” said Kristoff Augustus J. Inocentes, head of sales and marketing at GoGym, adding that the company aims to have at least 150 gyms by 2028.

Mr. Inocentes said there are no specific locations yet, but the company is considering Quezon City, Manila, Mandaluyong, and Las Piñas.

GoGym, which started in 2022 and has 4,500 active users. It was founded by Emma Anderson and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Phillips.

“When the pandemic ended, a lot of people that I talked to, customers also, found it more motivating to go to the gym, where they see more people around,” Mr. Inocentes said. “I think they missed the interaction with other members.”

GoGym offers a regular plan for a 12-month membership for P599 a month. GoGym Plus comes at P699 a month for a year. The membership options are one-month, two months and 12 months.

Other plans include Go Train, which lets customers upgrade to a personal training program with coaches, which costs P199 to P299 per session.

“Our main goal is to provide affordable, accessible fitness for all — to offer a place where people can come as they are, no judgments, no prejudices, and just work out and achieve their fitness goals in an inclusive environment,” Mr. Inocentes said.