MALAYSIAN private equity firm Creador plans to invest up to P20 billion in the Philippines over the next five years as the company solidifies its presence in the region, its country head said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Creador Philippines Country Head and Managing Director Omar Mahmoud said the company is “actively seeking new investment opportunities” with a focus on ticket sizes worth P2-4 billion.

“We aim to identify promising companies that can benefit from our expertise in helping companies accelerate their growth; that wish to leverage our in-house value creation team to enhance their business operations; or wish to prepare for a pivotal event such as an initial public offering or strategic sale, all with the overriding objective of Creador establishing itself as one the leading players within the Philippine investment landscape,” Mr. Mahmoud said.

Creador said the Asian Development Bank has committed $75 million to the company’s Fund VI while the International Finance Corp. recently announced a possible commitment of up to $50 million.

Other limited partners include some of the world’s largest insurance companies, pension funds, university endowments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Creador’s Fund VI, launched in April, exceeded its $750-million hard cap and is in the process of raising the amount to satisfy demand.

Creador has investments in the Philippines, including a P4- billion investment in financial institution Asialink Finance Corp. in February.

It also invested in other companies such as hard discount retailer Dali Everyday Grocery, ride-hailing service Angkas, digital bank UNO, and credit bureau CIBI.

“These investments underscore Creador’s commitment to supporting the growth of dynamic businesses in the Philippine market and are in addition to the firm helping Malaysian companies like MR.DIY and Tealive to establish a physical presence in the country,” it said.

Founded in 2011, Creador is a private equity firm in South and Southeast Asia. The company has established a presence in the region by backing high-growth companies. It has a team of ten investment professionals based in the Philippines. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave