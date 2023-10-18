ANG-LED San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is set to clean and rehabilitate major waterways in Luzon as part of the conglomerate’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

In a statement on Tuesday, SMC said its “Adopt-A-River” program will cover three major river systems, tributaries, and waterways across Metro Manila, Pampanga, Cavite, and Bulacan.

The initiative is done in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and local governments.

According to the company, the initiative will cover river systems in Bulacan, including the rivers of Meycauayan, Maycapiz-Taliptip, and Mailad; the Bambang Creek; Marilao River; Sta. Maria River; Guiguinto River; Pamarawan River; Labangon-Angat River; Malolos River; and Hagonoy River.

Other river systems included in SMC’s program are Pampanga River; Maragondon River and other related tributaries in Cavite; waterways in Navotas City including Muzon River, Batasan River, and the Navotas River; San Pedro River in Laguna; and San Juan River.

SMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang said the initiative is a public service and would be at no cost to the government or taxpayers.

“This initiative is unlike anything we have seen before. It is perhaps the most extensive environmental effort involving both government and the private sector. In one decisive move, we are cleaning up many major rivers and waterways,” Mr. Ang said.

“It is important to understand that cleaning up rivers is not a quick fix. It is a very important step in the river restoration process. It paves the way for polluted waterways to heal,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ang said the initiative could be expanded to other rivers should the government request to do so.

He added that SMC has started conducting bathymetric studies on the rivers, which determine problem areas that have become shallow due to decades of accumulated silt and garbage.

More than three years ago, SMC started a P3-billion cleanup initiative for the Pasig River, Tullahan River, and San Juan River. The initiative has removed more than 3 million metric tons of silt and solid wastes.

The company has acquired various specialized heavy equipment to conduct the river cleanup effort.

“Cleanup personnel have also gained significant experience and skill in conducting cleanups efficiently and according to government standards,” Mr. Ang said.

On Tuesday, shares of SMC at the local bourse climbed P1 or 0.97% to P104 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave