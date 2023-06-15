THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has partnered with the business-to-business arm of PLDT Inc. to support information and communication technology (ICT) industries and promote the country’s digital ecosystem.

PLDT Enterprise said in a statement on Wednesday that its agreement with the PEZA seeks to promote the country’s capabilities in becoming a digital hub in the global business market. The partnership will be supported by PLDT Enterprise’s expertise and solutions.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said the partnership is part of the agency’s efforts to lure more investments into the Philippines.

“We firmly believe in the Philippines’ competitiveness in becoming a business destination for global investments. In doing so, we will continue with our mission to proactively pursue investment leads and seek out new opportunities to showcase the country’s potential,” Mr. Panga said.

Melvin Jeffrey Chan, PLDT Enterprise vice-president, said the partnership allows PEZA-certified companies to accelerate their businesses via the company’s communication network.

“We aim to enhance the country’s digital prowess while exploring opportunities to co-innovate with domestic and foreign investors,” he said.

Meanwhile, PLDT Enterprise said it remains committed to enabling industries and pushing for digital transformation and automation in the country through its infrastructure.

“As part of our commitment to empower businesses, we continue to expand our reach as a solutions provider so we may be able to address the various needs of industries and contribute to the country’s economic growth,” PLDT Enterprise First Vice-President Vic Tria said.

PLDT Enterprise, the corporate business arm of PLDT, offers fixed-line, wireless, and ICT solutions that help business owners adapt to evolving technological needs by providing access to solutions that optimize efficiency, continuity, and connectivity, and enhance customer experience.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave