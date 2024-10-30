SONAK Retail Group has named Maria Aurora “AC” C. Legarda as its new president.

“Ms. Legarda’s extensive experience in both commercial and residential real estate will be instrumental in amplifying Sonak’s current presence in the Philippines, which currently retails ASICS and Onitsuka Tiger,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sonak said Ms. Legarda is also committed to onboarding new ventures, which include a large Japanese retail brand, further solidifying Sonak’s position in the sports, lifestyle, and fashion sectors.

“I am honored to join Sonak Retail and contribute to its continued growth and success,” said Ms. Legarda.

She has over 32 years of experience in the local real estate industry, with a track record in property operations, management, and business development, the firm said.

“I look forward to leveraging my expertise to expand our portfolio and strengthen our relationships with partners and customers at a time of rapid growth for the company,” she added.

Ms. Legarda previously held a key leadership position at Ayala Malls.

“We are thrilled to welcome AC to the Sonak family. Her extensive experience and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence,” Anil Buxani, chief executive officer of Sonak Corp., said.

Sonak Retail Group is a retailer of sports, lifestyle, and fashion brands in the Philippines. It has more than 40 stores nationwide with brands such as Onitsuka Tiger and ASICS. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante