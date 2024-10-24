PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) will start operating at the soon-to-be-opened New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York by 2026, the flag carrier said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Philippine Airlines, operated by PAL Holdings, Inc., announced a partnership with New Terminal One at New York JFK Airport, becoming the first Southeast Asian carrier to commit to operating there.

“This alliance allows us to enhance our service and elevate the travel experience for our passengers traveling between Manila and New York, as well as nearby cities in New Jersey and Connecticut, and throughout the US East Coast and Midwest,” said PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley K. Ng.

Philippine Airlines is the only local carrier offering direct flights to the US.

Currently, the flag carrier offers direct flights to New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

For its New York flights, Philippine Airlines currently operates at the existing Terminal 1 at JFK Airport. It will move its operations to New Terminal One in 2026.

New Terminal One, which is described as the largest terminal at JFK Airport once finished, will open in phases starting in 2026.

New Terminal One will sit on sites currently occupied by the existing Terminal 1 and former Terminals 2 and 3. — Ashley Erika O. Jose