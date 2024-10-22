CEBU PACIFIC is further boosting its Iloilo hub with the launch of three domestic routes in December, the budget carrier said on Monday.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific, operated by Cebu Air, Inc., said it will mount three new routes from Iloilo in December to increase inter-island connectivity within the region.

Starting Dec. 1, Cebu Pacific will offer daily flights between Iloilo and Tagbilaran, followed by flights between Iloilo and Daraga on Dec. 2, thrice weekly.

It will also operate Iloilo-Dumaguete flights, three times a week, beginning Dec. 3.

With the addition of three new routes, Cebu Pacific will now serve a total of 14 destinations from Iloilo, including two international routes to Hong Kong and Singapore, it said.

“We are excited to introduce three new domestic routes from Iloilo, which comes just in time for the holiday season when many Filipinos go the extra mile to visit loved ones in different provinces,” said Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao.

He said the company will continue exploring fresh routes and new opportunities to make travel more convenient and affordable.

Currently, the budget carrier operates flights to 35 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in Cebu Air closed 30 centavos, or 0.86% lower, at P34.70 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose