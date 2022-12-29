MANILA Water Co., Inc. has opened a water treatment facility in Norzagaray, Bulacan for an indigenous community in the area, the water concessionaire announced on Wednesday.

The facility will produce clean potable water which will be stored in the five water-tank reservoirs over a 3-kilometer water line, and 17 watering points in Norzagaray town.

Manila Water, which serves Metro Manila’s east zone, said the water treatment facility includes a chlorinator and sand filter to provide water supply for the Dumagat indigenous peoples’ community.

The project is a collaboration between Manila Water Foundation, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, and One Meralco Foundation.

Its launch came after agreements were finalized among the parties and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to collaborate and complement resources for a management plan that will safeguard the Ipo dam watershed as well as its development, protection and conservation.

The water concessionaire serves Metro Manila’s east zone network, which comprises Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province.

Earlier this month, the listed water company said it is ramping up its water sampling measures to ensure water potability in the area it serves.

Meanwhile, the company also announced that its unit, Manila Water Philippine Ventures, Inc. (MWPVI) secured a P3 billion 10-year term loan facility with Security Bank Corp.

Loan proceeds will be used for MWPVI’s capital expenditure budget, and its existing projects or equity investments.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, shares in Manila Water closed 2.63% lower to end at P18.50 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose