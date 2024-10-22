THE INTERNATIONAL Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines, along with Deloitte and the Makati Business Club, announced on Monday the evaluators for the upcoming Triple P Awards, which recognize companies for their progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas.

The panel of evaluators comprises leaders in sustainability and corporate communications.

For corporate sustainability, the evaluators include United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Climate Action Team Outcome Lead Floradema C. Eleazar, UNDP Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Specialist Aljo R. Quintans, and climate education and sustainability advocate Ludwig O. Federigan.

The evaluators for the corporate communications category are IABC Philippines President Belle Tiongco and SustainablePH Acting President and sustainability communication veteran Dave Jesus T. Devilles.

The evaluation process focuses on long-term impact and uses metrics tailored to the unique challenges of each sector, IABC Philippines said in a statement.

The Triple P Awards night is scheduled on Oct. 25 at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

IABC Philippines is an organization that represents professionals in the field of business communication in the Philippines. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave