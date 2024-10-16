LISTED Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) is eyeing to complete the development of the Arca South Transport Terminal in Taguig City by the fourth quarter of 2025.

The two-hectare terminal aims to improve accessibility to ALI’s Arca South estate in Taguig City, the property developer said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

“Arca South is developing this terminal as a strategic solution to bridge the gap in transportation infrastructure while the Taguig City Integrated Terminal Exchange project is underway,” ALI said.

The terminal will support various modes of public transport, including buses, jeepneys, Asian utility vehicles, and tricycles. It will also feature retail spaces, including food and beverage kiosks.

The Arca South Transport Terminal will be operated by ALI partner Interlux Corp.

Amenities in the terminal include restroom facilities with provisions for persons with disabilities and a dedicated lactation room for breastfeeding mothers.

ALI will also be relocating the AANI weekend market to the transport terminal site.

“With key developments such as residential and office buildings, Landers Superstore, and the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital — the country’s first comprehensive cancer care facility — already completed, the estate’s growth will continue in 2025 with the addition of Ayala Malls Arca South,” ALI said.

The Arca South estate features parks, open spaces, transport systems, retail outlets, leisure activities, residential communities, and commercial hubs. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave