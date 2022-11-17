THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the University of the Philippines-Centre International de Formation des Authorités et Leaders Philippines (UP-CIFAL) introduced a leadership program to teach local companies and contribute to achieving the country’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

In a statement on Wednesday, the business chamber said the program — SDGs4Biz: A Leadership Program on Sustainable Development Goals for Transformational Domestic and Export Enterprises — was initially participated in by 50 industry leaders and business executives from Southern Luzon and National Capital Region.

It said the program will run from Nov. 8 until Dec. 15. It is eyeing 200 participants for the two batches under its first run.

“At the end of the course, participants will have a working knowledge of how domestic and export enterprises could adopt or translate the SDGs into their industry plans, ethics, and operation. The extensive course uses a combination of blended and learner-centered approaches through synchronous and asynchronous learning methods,” it said.

The program has two components, namely: the professional course on SDGs for transformational business and the Ideathon Transformational Business Strategy.

“It promotes how the private sector can integrate the 17 SDGs into their transformational business blueprint and export development strategies, consequently contributing to building a better economy,” the business group said.

PCCI President George T. Barcelon noted the importance of teaching business enterprises, specifically micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), about SDGs and the potential opportunities if they comply.

“Frankly, there is a need to intensify the awareness campaign on SDG and PCCI, together with UP-CIFAL and with the support of the Export Development Council, has started implementing SDG activities to capacitate our members and make them informed of the benefits and opportunities of SDG,” Mr. Barcelon said.

“The activity provides participants with the tool to guide them as they recover from the disruptions brought about by the pandemic and navigate around a revitalized and resilient Philippine economy,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave