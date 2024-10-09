BIG E Food Corp. (BEFC), the company behind Lemon Square snacks, has tapped renewable energy company Berde Renewables, Inc. to install a 2.6-megawatt-peak (MWp) rooftop solar energy system at its production facility in Meycauayan, Bulacan.

“By shifting to solar energy, we’re not only cutting down on emissions but also setting ourselves up for a more efficient and future-ready operation. It’s a reflection of our dedication to both our consumers and the environment,” EJ Vergel De Dios, BEFC’s head of corporate strategy and planning and chief executive officer of Lemon Square Bakery Treats, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The solar photovoltaic energy systems are expected to generate over 3,681.77 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, helping to mitigate carbon emissions equivalent to around 2,500 tons per year.

“This collaboration with Big E Food Corporation is one of several we’ve established this year, demonstrating our commitment to accelerating the energy transition here in the Philippines,” Berde Renewables CEO Patrick Zhu said.

“By helping companies like BEFC make the switch to renewable energy, we’re not only reducing carbon footprints but also providing them with a sustainable solution to manage rising energy costs,” he added.

Last month, Berde Renewables announced that it had entered into a solar power purchase agreement with retail company Magic Group of Companies for the installation of a 729-MWp solar power system at Magic Mall San Carlos.

Berde Renewables is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager. It develops, builds, and operates distributed renewable energy projects for commercial and industrial customers. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera