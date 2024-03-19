ALTERNERGY Holdings Corp. announced on Monday that it has awarded the contract for its Alabat and Tanay wind power projects, with a combined capacity of 163 megawatts (MW), to China Energy Engineering Group Guangdong Electric Power Design Institute Co. Ltd. (GEDI).

The company has handed over the balance of plant (BOP) engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to GEDI and its Philippine subsidiary GEDI Construction Development Corp., Alternergy said in a statement.

“The BOP EPC contract entails the design, engineering, supply of civil and electrical works, transport of equipment, construction, and installation of the Alabat and Tanay wind farms,” it said.

GEDI has presence in more than 50 countries with more than 700 EPC projects worldwide.

The construction of the company’s 55-MW Alabat wind project in Quezon province and 86-MW Tanay wind project in Rizal province is targeted to start by the second quarter of 2024.

The projects are slated for completion by the end of 2025.

Altenergy aims to develop up to 1,370 MW of renewable sources such as onshore and offshore wind, solar, and run-of-river hydropower projects.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares of the company closed at P0.79 each. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera