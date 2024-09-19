FILIPINO grocerant Seafood City has partnered with top local brands to launch one-stop digital marketplace application SFC+ to cater to the needs of overseas Filipinos.

“We created this app with the goal of reaching and serving Filipinos globally as well as meet their evolving lifestyle demands,” SFC+, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elewin Rebaya told reporters on Wednesday.

“It should be available selectively today, but it will be launched officially on Oct. 15,” BayaniPay CEO Winston L. Damarillo said separately.

The digital marketplace app will be available for iOS, Android, and web users in the Philippines and the US, Mr. Rebaya said, adding that users can connect with its partner brands like SM Group, ABS-CBN, flag carrier Philippine Airlines, global payment solutions BayaniPay, BDO Unibank, Inc., and local telecommunications carriers like Smart Communications, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc.

Mr. Rebaya said SFC+ plans to add more brands to its platform to serve more users globally.

“SFC+ is a digital hub for Filipinos in North America that gives them exclusive access to US and top Philippine brands, discounts, rewards, and a host of exciting benefits every time they transact using the app,” Mr. Rebaya said.

Through this one-stop app, overseas Filipino users will be able to purchase local products.

SFC+ will also feature zero-fee remittance, bill payment, and embedded banking services by BayaniPay with East West Bank USA and BDO Unibank.

“Frictionless investments in multiple verticals like real estate, which allows users to conveniently purchase properties in the Philippines from abroad, and health care will soon be available on the app,” it said in a media release.

Mr. Rebaya said SFC+ is hoping to capture its current one million in-store foot traffic and 400,000 active customer base. — Ashley Erika O. Jose