CUSTOMERS of Maynilad Water Services, Inc. increased by 63.9% to 10 million by end-2021 from 6.1 million in 2006 or before the company took over Metro Manila’s west zone water concession, it said in a media release on Monday.

After its re-privatization in 2007, the water provider noted that it managed to provide a 24-hour water supply for up to 97.5% of its customers by the end of last year from just 32% in 2006.

“The significant improvement in Maynilad services is due in great part to our employees, whose hard work and dedication enabled the company to withstand major financial, regulatory, operational and environmental challenges over the years,” said Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

Maynilad said that the increase in its customers also includes households and establishments in areas that used to be waterless.

Meanwhile, the company said that those who receive water supply at the acceptable pressure of 7 pounds per square inch (PSI) nearly doubled to 86.3% from 45% during the same period.

“We will continue to push on, so that service enhancements can be sustained despite new hurdles brought on by climate change and rising water demand,” Mr. Fernandez said.

Maynilad also noted that the company was able to exit court-administrated rehabilitation after prepaying $240 million worth of external loans and implementing a P210-billion capital expenditure program that improved water and wastewater services in the west zone.

Maynilad, a concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, serves the cities of Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon. It also serves the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose