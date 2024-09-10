GLOBE Telecom, Inc. has partnered with Lopez-led energy company First Gen Corp. to power its 41 facilities with renewables.

“Globe and First Gen share the same vision of a decarbonized and regenerative future where sustainability is ingrained into the organization and operations,” First Gen Vice-President for Power Marketing Carlos Lorenzo Vega said in a media statement on Monday.

Globe said it is planning to expand its partnership with First Gen to increase the number of its facilities being powered by renewable energy (RE) to 70 from the current 29.

“First Gen, a key collaborator since 2020, is one of its partners in this endeavor,” Globe said.

The Ayala-led telecommunications company said it will continue its commitment to expand its use of green-energy as part of its goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“At Globe, sustainability and risk management are core strategies for building business resilience. This partnership with First Gen is a testament to our dedication to these principles,” Globe’s Vice-President for Risk and Property Management Raymond Martin Aguilar said.

Globe has set a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

Net zero aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero while also offsetting any remaining greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

“To realize its net-zero ambition, Globe took the bold step of transitioning its sites to RE beginning in 2019

despite RE being limited and costlier than fossil fuels,” Globe said.

