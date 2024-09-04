METRO Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), through its digital healthcare unit mWell, is expanding its digital healthcare offerings by integrating self-care tools and counseling services into its product suite.

“mWell aims to transcend geographic boundaries and provide holistic wellness to our countrymen,”mWell Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As the only Philippine health and wellness app available globally, mWell provides mind health support to students, members of the workforce, and Overseas Filipino Workers,” it said.

mWell by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp. is a comprehensive health app providing wellness and health solutions to its users.

In May, the company announced the expansion of its digital healthcare products, including the Mind Health Score feature and a new generation of mWell watches and rings.

The mWell app provides online consultations, daily health tracking, financial wellness tools, laboratory services, pharmacy options, home care, and emergency response.

It also includes the Mind Health Score feature, which tracks users’ emotional well-being.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

