RAZON-LED International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) on Wednesday said its three new quay cranes at Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) are now operational, boosting its capacity.

“The acquisition of these new quay cranes represents a significant step forward to MICT’s expansion and modernization. Their addition enables us to handle cargo loads more efficiently, leading to faster vessel turnaround times and better operations overall,” MICT Chief Executive Officer Christian L. Lozano said in a statement.

Operated by ICTSI, MICT is one of the three terminals in the Port of Manila. It has the largest quay crane fleet with 18 units to date.

“The operational efficiencies contributed by the new cranes enable the terminal to better manage peak periods and high cargo volumes, ensuring smoother and more predictable operations for all stakeholders. These improvements enhance the overall customer experience, providing shippers and consignees with more reliable and timely services,” ICTSI said.

It added that the commissioning of the three cranes “underscores MICT’s commitment to providing the highest levels of port services and boosts the terminal’s capacity to handle the increasing demands of modern container shipping.”

Meanwhile, the Manila terminal has also started the second phase of its Berth 8 expansion, which would include the construction of a 300-meter wharf and 10-hectare container yard, ICTSI said.

Once completed, the expansion will increase MICT’s capacity to 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), boosting its current capacity by 200,000 TEUs.

The Berth 8 will be equipped with three quay cranes for handling large capacity vessels with a capacity of up to 18,000 TEUs, ICTSI said. The new cranes are expected to arrive in 2027.

Last year, the company said adding a new berth in Manila is expected to cost P15 billion and would allow it to serve more large foreign vessels.

ICTSI operates 33 terminals in 20 countries across six continents.

Its shares rose by P3 or 0.85% to end at P356 apiece on Wednesday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose