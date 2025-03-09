By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter

A UNIFIED national cyber defense center and the expansion of digital infrastructure should top the to-do list of the next Secretary of Information and Communications Technology, technology and cybersecurity analysts said.

“The new Secretary should support the national development goals of the government, particularly in digital transformation, economic growth, and national security,” Samuel V. Jacoba, founding president of the National Association of Data Protection Officers, said via Viber.

Last week, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. accepted the resignation of former Secretary Ivan John E. Uy from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Mr. Uy was appointed to head the DICT in June 2022. Among his initiatives were the SIM Card Registration Act, a law designed to curb spam calls and texts.

His tenure also focused on the expansion of the Free Public Internet Access Program to over 16,000 active sites and the drafting of the National Cybersecurity Plan.

The Palace and the DICT have not said why Mr. Uy resigned on March 6.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire B. Castro said last week that Mr. Marcos will appoint an officer-in-charge until he names a new Secretary.

“Under (Mr. Uy’s) leadership, the Philippines made significant strides in improving its global standing in government digital transformation, cybersecurity, connectivity, and inclusivity,” the DICT said.

“The DICT assures the public that there will be no disruption in its services amid the leadership transition. The Department looks forward to welcoming its new Officer-in-Charge,” DICT Spokesperson and Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs Renato A. Paraiso said in a statement.

Ronald B. Gustilo, national campaigner for Digital Pinoys, said the next Secretary must focus on cybersecurity, data privacy, improvement of digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

“The resignation of Mr. Uy comes at a critical time when digital transformation, cybersecurity, and consumer protection should be top priorities. Moving forward, the next Secretary must have strong expertise in digital technology, cybersecurity, and public policy to ensure that ongoing projects do not stall and that new initiatives effectively address the country’s growing digital challenges,” Mr. Gustilo said via Viber.

Mr. Gustilo said the new leader must have a clear position on artificial intelligence to address its misuse, possible risks posed by deepfakes, online scams and digital fraud.

The next Secretary should also expedite infrastructure and technology projects for government and underserved communities, according to Terry L. Ridon, convenor of think tank InfraWatch.

“The next appointee should also focus on strengthening government cybersecurity at all levels to stop massive data breaches happening across government agencies,” Mr. Ridon said.

Philippine organizations suffered an estimated $1 million in losses in 2023 due to cybersecurity incidents, according to connectivity cloud company Cloudflare, Inc.

According to a report by consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, the Philippines could sustain up to P200 billion in economic losses per year due to cybercrime.

The Philippines faces increasing threats of cyber attacks from ransomware to state-sponsored espionage, Mr. Jacoba said, adding that a national cyber defense center to centralize real-time cyber threat intelligence is necessary for rapid response and cyber resilience.

“These three priorities — Cybersecurity, Digital Infrastructure, and E-Governance — are essential for national security, economic growth, and government modernization. They also align with the administration’s push for digital transformation across all sectors of our society,” Mr. Jacoba said.