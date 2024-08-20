INTERNATIONALLY RENOWNED and multi-Michelin-starred British chef Gordon Ramsay will open a restaurant at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City this month, the integrated resort announced on Monday.

The restaurant, called Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines, will be located on the second floor of the Newport Grand Wing, Newport World Resorts said in an e-mailed statement.

The 400-square-meter restaurant, set to be one of the largest restaurants in Newport World Resorts, can accommodate up to 100 guests. It will be Mr. Ramsay’s inaugural offering in the Philippines, following other restaurant concepts in major cities across the globe.

The restaurant is expected to attract diners from all over the region, as it is located across from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

“Having personally met Chef Ramsay at The Londoner in Macao, his larger-than-life personality and our shared enthusiasm in opening one of the most sought-after restaurants in the culinary world, strengthens our position as the most multifaceted integrated resort in the country, leading the way in elevated dining experiences for all our guests,” Newport World Resorts Chairman Kevin Andrew L. Tan said.

Newport World Resorts said the restaurant’s menu will feature British cuisine, including Gordon Ramsay’s Beef Wellington, steaks, fresh market seafood, and an array of sides and desserts.

The restaurant will also offer high-end wines from around the world, spirits, and handcrafted cocktails.

Bookings for Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines will open on Aug. 20.

Newport World Resorts is home to five international hotel brands, comprising Marriott Hotel Manila, Sheraton Manila Hotel, Hotel Okura Manila, Hilton Hotel Manila, and Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave