By Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Reporter

THE Philippines is not ready to implement continuous stock market trading during typhoons as technical adjustments are required, analysts said.

AP Securities, Inc. Research Head Alfred Benjamin R. Garcia told BusinessWorld in a Viber message that many things should be improved before stock market trading could continue amid inclement weather.

“Number one would be the connection speeds, and then there’s the tendency for power outages to happen during typhoons. So even if you trade from home, these two factors would present a challenge,” Mr. Garcia said.

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) suspended market trading on Wednesday last week due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) and the southwest monsoon.

In Asia, stock markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen continue trading during inclement weather.

Hong Kong also suspends trading at the stock exchange when strong typhoon signals are hoisted in the city. Starting Sept. 23, the Hong Kong stock exchange will now continue trading amid typhoons in a bid to boost competitiveness.

“I guess it’s a bit unnecessary. Hong Kong and Shanghai implement that because they are international financial gateways. At the current level of foreign participation in our market, I don’t think the risk-reward trade-off is worth it,” Mr. Garcia said after being asked on the move of other markets.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said that other processes should be automated to ensure uninterrupted trading during bad weather.

“Settlement and other transaction-related processes need to become more automated using electronic channels to minimize disruptions during inclement weather and to continue facilitating trading transactions,” Mr. Ricafort said.

“Doing so will also enable people from areas around the country and from other parts of the world that are not affected by inclement weather to continue trading,” he added.

Philstocks Financial, Inc. Research and Engagement Officer Mikhail Philippe Q. Plopenio said in a Viber message that it would be difficult for the PSE to continue trading during strong storms.

“The PSE may have difficulties in continuing trading amid typhoons as it has several dependencies on different bodies and the government. The PSE may adopt a business continuity plan to focus on security and technology advancements which may enable remote operations,” he said.

“However, compared to Hong Kong, which is one of the top financial hubs in Asia, the PSE is one of the emerging markets in the region. Therefore, other areas could be focused on by the bourse such as enticing more companies to list and attract more foreign funds,” he added.

Mr. Garcia also noted that implementing stock market trading during bad weather would expose traders and personnel to “unnecessary risks.”

“Having traders and backroom personnel report to the office during extreme weather exposes them to unnecessary risk. This is especially evident (last week) where we saw major thoroughfares flooded, and our train network is insufficient to service all areas,” he said.

BusinessWorld sought the PSE’s comment on the matter but has yet to respond.