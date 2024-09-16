AIRASIA Philippines may end the year with about eight million passengers flown, up by 21% from last year, the low-cost carrier said.

“Towards the yearend, we’re looking at ending 2024 with around eight million passengers flown,” AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Head Steve F. Dailisan said on the sidelines of the Management Association of the Philippines’ 22nd International CEO Conference in Taguig City last week.

“That is higher than our 6.6 million passengers flown last year,” he added.

For the first half of the year, Air-Asia Philippines has flown six million passengers, Mr. Dailisan said.

The airline anticipates an increase in passenger volume as the holiday season approaches.

“It’s going to be very busy. As December approaches, you expect high load factor, a lot of people traveling,” Mr. Dailisan said.

AirAsia Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Ricardo P. Isla said in a separate interview that the airline is not on track to hit the target of returning its fleet to pre-pandemic levels this year.

He said that AirAsia Philippines will end the year at 18 aircraft. It currently has 16 operational planes.

Mr. Dailisan said that supply issues and realignment of priorities have affected the airline’s recovery target.

“There have been challenges along the way such as supply issues, and then the recovery of the entire fleet of AirAsia. We had to realign because we opened AirAsia Cambodia,” he said.

AirAsia Cambodia started operations in May as part of expanding the airline’s market presence.

Meanwhile, Mr. Isla said that Air-Asia Philippines is looking to add more routes next year as it awaits more aircraft.

“We want to reopen General Santos, Zamboanga, and Dumaguete. We’re looking towards the second half of next year. That’s in our planning already,” he said.

“We want to get more aircraft so that when we fly there, we will not only fly three times a week. We want to fly almost every day and in good schedules,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave