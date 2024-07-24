GLOBAL digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc. is set to enter the country’s data center space after acquiring three data centers from Total Information Management Corp. (TIM).

“This strategic acquisition, combined with our recent expansions in Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as the awarded data center capacity in Singapore, will greatly enhance our footprint in the region,” Equinix Asia-Pacific President Jeremy Deutsch said in a statement on Tuesday.

Headquartered in California, USA, Equinix has acquired three data centers in the Philippines from TIM, including its recently opened data center in Metro Manila.

With this recent acquisition, Equinix is boosting its presence in Southeast Asia following its announcement of expansion in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The company’s expansion in the Philippines hinges on the expected digital economy growth and the growing demand for digital infrastructure services.

According to a report by Google, Temasek Holdings, and Bain & Company issued in 2023, the Philippines is expected to reach between $80 billion and $150 billion in gross merchandise value by 2030.

It projected that the Philippines’ internet economy will grow by an annual 20% to reach $35 billion by 2025.

“This strategic move aims to help businesses expand and capitalize on the digital opportunity of the fast-growing Southeast Asia region,” Equinix said.

Its recently acquired data centers will provide the needed capacity to address the digital needs of businesses locally and abroad, the company said.

TIM’s data centers are located in Cavite and Metro Manila, information from its website showed.

Equinix said these three data centers have a total of 1,000 data cabinets capacity and have enough land for further expansion.

“Enterprises, cloud and IT service providers, and network service providers around the world can leverage Platform Equinix to interconnect and exchange data privately and securely within a vibrant ecosystem of business partners and customers,” Equinix said.

The US-based digital infrastructure company also said that TIM’s existing network and financial services companies will also gain access to Equinix’s cloud and IT service providers.

“Equinix’s strong reputation and expertise in the industry make them the ideal partner to take our data center business to new heights. While TIM will continue to remain as a system integrator, helping our customers through their digital transformation strategies, this deal will bring immense benefits to our customers,” said TIM Chairman Jose Mari M. Antunez.

To date, Equinix owns and operates a total of 260 data centers globally; of these, 56 are in the Asia-Pacific region.

Equinix is also eyeing to expand in Indonesia and India within the year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose