MSPECTRUM, Inc., the wholly owned solar subsidiary of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has energized the solar rooftop facility of Japanese manufacturer Citizen Finedevice Philippines Corp. in Batangas province.

The solar project has a capacity of 726 kilowatt-peak, which was put up at Citizen Finedevice’s manufacturing facility in Sto. Tomas, the company said in a media release on Thursday.

It is expected to generate approximately 1.055 gigawatt-hours of clean energy annually.

“With this partnership, we commit to providing Citizen Finedevice with the necessary support they will need from us to continue to move forward towards becoming a more sustainable business,” MSpectrum Chief Operating Officer Patrick Henry T. Panlilio said.

Citizen Finedevice Philippines President Tomoya Koyama said that they are seeing their partnership with MSpectrum as “the catalyst of our green energy journey.”

“Our partnership with MSpectrum, has led to significant energy savings, and carbon footprint reductions. Through this partnership, we are now prepared to go even further in our sustainability journey,” he said.

Citizen Finedevice is a manufacturing company focused on the production and sale of precise metal machined components for various gadgets and devices.

MSpectrum’s solar rooftop portfolio of ongoing and operating capacity reached 70 megawatts as of June 2024. Of this, commercial and industrial clients account for 98% of the installed capacity.

In its presence, these are a result of partnerships with major international and local companies. The majority of its solar installations are in Luzon.

Backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and proven safety track record, MSpectrum offers tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.

Meralco’s majority owner, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera