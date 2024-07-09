THE PHILIPPINE PORTS Authority (PPA) said it is inviting bidders for the development of the P495.41-million Port of Balbagon, Camiguin cruise ship port.

Interested parties may participate and bid for the construction of the Port of Balbagon, Mambajao, Camiguin cruise ship port by the end of month, PPA said.

The invitation to bid, available on the PPA website, states that any bids exceeding the approved contract amount will be rejected during the bid opening.

Eligibility is limited to bidders with prior experience in similar projects.

The selected contractor will have 720 days, or nearly two years, to complete the project.

PPA has scheduled a pre-bid conference for the project on July 16, with the bid opening slated for July 31.

Last month, PPA awarded a contract worth P743.98 million to Iloilo-based construction firm IBC International Builders Corp. for the construction of the Port of Alegria in Buruanga, Aklan.

PPA previously announced plans to enhance its port facilities, including the development of dedicated ports to bolster cruise tourism.

According to information on PPA’s website, the Ports of Currimao in Ilocos Norte, Salomague in Ilocos Sur, Manila, Bohol, and El Nido in Palawan are currently equipped to accommodate cruise vessels. — Ashley Erika O. Jose