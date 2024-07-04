CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. announced on Wednesday a partnership with US-based Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Supermicro) to develop energy-efficient data centers aimed at reducing costs and environmental impact.

“Aside from being energy saving with its liquid cooling technology, Supermicro’s servers provide exceptional AI (artificial intelligence) computing capabilities and intensive deep learning tasks that will allow us to support and deploy many AI applications,” Converge Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy said in a statement.

Converge announced in January its plan to allocate up to P5 billion over the next three years to build data centers that will host its planned digital platforms and store applications and information. The company intends to construct data centers in Pampanga, Laguna, and Caloocan.

The two companies recently signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of an AI-powered, “green” data center in the country, Converge said.

Headquartered in California, USA, Supermicro is an IT solutions provider specializing in data centers and designing energy-saving servers, storage systems, and software. The company employs “liquid-cooling” technology to potentially reduce data center facility power consumption by up to 40%.

“These high-performing servers can handle immense AI and Machine Learning workloads but with the more efficient liquid cooling solution provided by Super Micro, the heat by-product will be controlled, reducing power consumption. We want to maintain our data center’s energy efficiency, so this is geared towards that,” Mr. Uy said.

With its tie-up with Supermicro, all of its data centers will be developed in line with Supermicro’s design and process, Converge said.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, shares in the company closed 16 centavos or 1.45% higher at P11.16 each. — A.E.O. Jose