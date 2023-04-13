TUBIG Pilipinas Group, Inc. is planning to construct its first septage treatment plant in Coron, Palawan by yearend to expand sewage services outside Metro Manila.

“We are preparing for the actual construction which we are targeting to start before the end of 2023,” Ryan T. Yapkianwee, president of Tubig Pilipinas, said in a statement on Thursday.

Tubig Pilipinas currently has five projects under contract with wastewater treatment as part of its service obligations, including the partnership with Coron Rural Waterworks and Sanitation Association (CRWASA).

“One of which is with CRWASA Tubig Coron wherein the planning, design, land purchase, and clearing operation were already done,” Mr. Yapkianwee said.

“Having a wastewater treatment infrastructure is critical for top tourist destinations such as Coron as this protects natural resources such as beaches and wildlife from pollution and contamination,” he said.

Tubig Pilipinas said it is also working with different entities and local government units to ensure the protection of Coron’s water source, the Mabentangen Watershed.

“The watershed is a critical component in Tubig Pilipinas’ operations as it is one of the major sources of water of the two water service providers in Coron — supplying domestic and commercial water supporting the tourism industry, which is the major economic driver of the municipality,” it said.

The company said the Coron septage treatment plant will be the first among its 12 operation sites in Luzon and the Visayas. — Ashley Erika O. Jose