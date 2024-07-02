AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) said it has started development on its Park Villas exclusive residential property in Makati City, expanding its portfolio in the premium residential sector.

Located across Ayala Triangle Gardens, Park Villas will feature 45 villas, with each villa occupying an entire floor of the 51-storey building that offers “unrivaled privacy and space for its discerning owners,” the property developer said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

The villas will span 610 square meters and will be fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows. The property will offer views of Ayala Triangle Gardens and the Makati City Skyline to the northwest, and Urdaneta Village, and the Bonifacio Global City Skyline to the southeast.

The project is being undertaken by ALI, though its Ayala Land Premier premium residential brand, along with the Tagle Group of Companies.

“Ayala Land Premier has been an integral part of Makati’s development as a vibrant and progressive city. Together with the new Mandarin Hotel, the Park Central Towers, and now, the iconic Park Villas, we are committed to setting a new benchmark in contemporary living and sustainability,” Ayala Land Premier Premier President Joseph Carmichael Z. Jugo said.

Park Villas will also dedicate approximately 2,400 square meters to wellness facilities, including a pool complex, an exclusive residents’ lounge, and open spaces for recreation.

The design of Park Villas will be led by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for the architecture, and Yabu Pushelberg for the interiors. The property is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design registered.

On Monday, ALI shares rose by 1.4% or 40 centavos to P28.90 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave