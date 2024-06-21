MANILA Water Co., Inc. said it targets to complete its P47-million water mainline upgrade along EDSA (Epifanio de los Santos Avenue) Guadalupe Southbound by the fourth quarter.

The project will provide “more robust water infrastructure along EDSA to minimize the risk of leakage and safeguard the construction and development” of the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) EDSA Greenways Project, the company said in a media release on Thursday.

“Projects like the steel pipe replacement along EDSA Guadalupe are opportunities for us to improve water service for our customers while supporting government infrastructure projects such as the DoTr’s Greenways Project,” Manila Water’s Corporate Communications Affairs Group Director Jeric Sevilla said.

The company is replacing an old 500-millimeter water mainline with a 600-millimeter steel pipe under the project called the Steel Pipe Replacement Greenways Project Package 1.

DoTr’s EDSA Greenways Project aims to improve the pedestrian walkway in transit stations located at Balintawak, Cubao, Guadalupe, and Taft.

“In preparation for DOTr’s project, the company started construction of the P47-million pipeline project in July 2023,” Manila Water said.

Construction works cover pavement breaking, open-cut excavation, pipe laying, valve insertion along St. Bernardino Street, and interconnection of the 600-millimeter steel pipe to the existing 500-millimeter steel pipe.

The company said that traffic management is being implemented to minimize disruption, as most of the construction activities are being conducted during the night.

Manila Water serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera