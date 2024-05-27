GRAB Philippines plans to expand its ride-hailing and food delivery services to key “tourist areas” by the second half of the year, a company official said.

“We are going to continue to expand to more cities, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao for the second half of 2024. Part of the reason for that is because the LTFRB released slots for the Visayas and Mindanao,” Grab Philippines Country Head Grace Vera-Cruz said on the sidelines of the BusinessWorld’s economic forum last week.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has opened slots for transport network vehicle service (TNVS) in Visayas and Mindanao regions.

According to a resolution dated May 7 and signed by its chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz, the LTFRB opened additional TNVS units — 2,300 in Visayas and 2,200 in Mindanao — to “respond to the needs of modern commuters and address the large demand for transport services.”

“For those regions that are open, we are really looking to work with the local government units to ensure that we deliver a good service in those areas,” Ms. Vera-Cruz said.

Under the LTFRB resolution, the slots opened in Visayas encompass Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

For Mindanao, new slots are allocated in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Caraga, and SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City).

“Our transport business will continue to grow because we are enabled by the LTFRB in opening those regions for us,” she said.

The company is also looking to expand its food delivery services to tourist areas.

“For the food business, we still want to grow but we are looking at tourist cities and see if there is enough volume right now,” Mr. Vera-Cruz said.

Last month, Grab Philippines said it would expand its food delivery services to at least seven new areas in the country within the year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose