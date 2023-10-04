INAEC Aviation Corp. has obtained ISBAO Stage-3 certification, the company said on Tuesday, claiming to have become the only air transport operator in the Philippines to receive such status.

“ISBAO was perfect for us to be able to benchmark ourselves and measure our improvements over Stage 1, 2, and 3 and be able to compare ourselves to the best international operators in the world. It was a way for us to look ourselves in the mirror and say that, ‘yes, we are a safe operation,’” Benjamin Jay R. Lopez, president of INAEC said.

ISBAO, or International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations, is an industry code of professional operational standards for the global aviation sector that was developed by the International Business Aviation Council.

The air transport operator said it secured the certification after it was able to prove that its management system is sustained and supported via a “continual improvement process.”

The Stage 3 of ISBAO accreditation is deemed to be the highest level in performance-based assessment.

“This entailed an in-depth examination of the systems, procedures, and processes of INAEC’s aircraft operations in relation to its safety management systems and the ISBAO program,” INAEC said.

“One of the additional results of our Stage 3 recognition is that it allows us in INAEC to have a platform of confidence to grow our business not just locally but even internationally. It’s a message not just to us, but even companies like us in the Philippines, that we can be world-class,” Mr. Lopez said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose