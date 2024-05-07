MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) said it aims to energize more hyperscale data centers to support the industry.

“Meralco can even provide data center facilities with power supply redundancy through a double feed from an equally reliable power source, resulting in even more outstanding service availability,” Meralco Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said in a statement on Monday.

“Hyperscale data centers will soon be energized by Meralco,” he added.

In 2023, Meralco energized hyperscale-ready data centers with an initial capacity of 22 megawatts (MW), which can ramp up to 180 MW, according to Meralco Senior Vice-President Ferdinand O. Geluz.

“We now have more than 30 service applications in the pipeline with a total capacity of 1,200 MW,” Mr. Geluz said.

Hyperscale data centers are massive business-critical facilities for companies with major data processing and storage needs.

Mr. Geluz said that Meralco has been providing packaged solutions that cater to hyperscalers and data centers’ needs, including master planning, value engineering, timely energization, energy and demand management, Retail Competition and Open Access day one switch, and renewable solutions.

“In our collective pursuit of advancing and elevating the hyperscale industry landscape of our nation, we pledge to continue providing innovative energy solutions and delivering efficient, value-added services that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our dynamic economic environment,” Mr. Aperocho said.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera