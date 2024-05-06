GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it has blocked more than 1,000 malicious sites in the first quarter (Q1).

“Illegal online gambling can have devastating financial and social consequences, fueling problematic gambling behavior and exposing users to potential fraud, malware and cybercrime,” Globe Chief Information Officer Anton Reynaldo M. Bonifacio said in a statement on Sunday.

The company said that it filtered a total of 1,345 domain names involved in illegal online gambling sites in the first quarter, marking a significant increase from 126 sites in the same period last year.

The company has invested a total of $2.7 million to boost its content filtering infrastructure system equipped with detecting and restricting malicious contents including piracy.

Globe said it has implemented a network-blocking measure and content filtering systems to block illegal gambling sites.

The government has warned the public against online gambling sites due to their association with frauds and scams, particularly amid the rising numbers of cyberattacks.

“We have an ethical obligation to make the internet safer and are continuing our relentless push to identify and prevent access to these unlawful sites on our network,” he said.

At the stock exchange on Friday, shares in the company closed P23 or 1.32% higher at P1,760 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose