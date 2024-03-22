AYALA CORP.’S AC Industrials has partnered with the Philippine unit of Bosch, a German multinational engineering and technology company, to explore new business opportunities in various sectors such as energy, mobility, and manufacturing.

AC Industrials recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Bosch Philippines to explore potential business activities in various industries, including mobility solutions, manufacturing, energy, and healthcare, among others, the Ayala-led company said in a statement on Thursday.

“As we see the electric vehicle (EV) transformation happen in the country, we’re really excited to explore more ways to continue working with our partners as well as sharing expertise and innovative practices,” AC Industrials Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said.

Mr. Zobel, who is also the CEO of Ayala Corp.’s mobility arm ACMobility, said the partnership with Bosch Philippines helps ACMobility’s goal of building the first and largest EV platform in the country.

In 2023, ACMobility forged a partnership with Bosch to incorporate integrated vehicle technology in its after-sales operations.

Under the partnership, Bosch Philippines will offer mechanical repairs to intricate electronics, engine systems, safety features, comfort upgrades, transmission expertise, as well as other services and diagnostics.

ACMobility and Bosch are aiming to open 20 new outlets in the country this year, with plans to expand to up to 60 outlets over the next five years.

AC Industrials invests and operates Ayala’s businesses in industrial technology. It has three major business lines consisting of global manufacturing, enabling technologies, and automotive distribution and retail.

On Thursday, Ayala Corp. shares dropped by 0.15% or P1 to P649.50 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave