GOGORO Philippines has announced plans to commence operations in Visayas and Mindanao this year.

“We are very bullish about the potential of our scooters in this market such that we’re looking at expanding geographically in different parts of the country, and looking forward to a Visayas and Mindanao expansion for the balance of the year,” said Gogoro Philippines President Bernard P. Llamzon in a statement on Tuesday.

Gogoro Philippines is a partnership among Ayala Corp., Globe Telecom, Inc.’s 917Ventures, and electric vehicle company Gogoro, Inc.

To date, the company has six stations, all of which are located in Metro Manila.

Gogoro offers smart features for its consumers such as digital traction control, smart wet mode, and biometric unlock.

Last year, Gogoro Philippines formally launched its smart electric scooters and battery swapping stations to help promote sustainable transportation systems in the Philippines.

“So far, we’ve received very good acceptance and feedback from the customers that have initially availed of these high-end scooters,” Mr. Llamzon said.

Gogoro Philippines said it is focusing on technological advancements for its electric scooters by offering sustainable and innovative alternatives to its customers. — Ashley Erika O. Jose