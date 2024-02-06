THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has awarded a P263.64-million contract to upgrade the Port of Tacloban in Leyte to Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp.

In a notice of award dated Jan. 29, Legazpi City-based Hi-Tone Construction was awarded the improvement project contract after submitting the lowest bid among five qualified bidders and passing PPA’s post qualification evaluation.

Jay Daniel R. Santiago, PPA general manager, has directed the company to formally enter a contract with the agency and post the required performance security within 10 days from the receipt of the notice of award.

“Failure to enter into the said contract or provide the Performance Security shall constitute a sufficient ground for cancellation of this award and forfeiture of your Bid Security,” Mr. Santiago said.

According to the bids and awards committee, the approved budget for the contract is P253.84 million.

The other four companies that submitted bid proposals are Luzviminda Engineering, Vicente T. Lao Construction, Sunwest, Inc., and J.C. Piñon Construction, Inc.

PPA said the Tacloban port improvement project will be completed in 420 calendar days or 14 months from the receipt of the notice of award.

The project includes removal and excavation works; port operational area with RoRo ramp on fill and RC pier extension. — Ashley Erika O. Jose