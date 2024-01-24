MANILA WATER Co., Inc. on Tuesday said it expects its P4.2-billion sewer network package in Mandaluyong City to be completed this year.

The Mandaluyong West Sewer Network Package 1 is currently 64.49% finished, featuring a 60-million-liter-per-day (MLD) capacity sewer treatment plant (STP), expandable to 120 MLD, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

The sewer project forms part of a 51-kilometer sewer network called the Mandaluyong West-San Juan South-Quezon City South Sewer Project.

Along with the P2.5-billion Hinulugang Taktak STP, the Mandaluyong sewer network is also part of Manila Water’s Three-River System Wastewater Master Plan to help rehabilitate and protect waterways and provide sanitation and sewerage services.

“Manila Water is ramping up its sewerage and sanitation services to reach more customers as part of its Service Improvement Plan,” Manila Water Corporate Communications Affairs Group Director Jeric T. Sevilla said.

“The company is investing heavily in wastewater infrastructure to contribute to better community health and promote environmental sustainability,” he added.

By 2037, the sewer network is expected to serve 704,260 residents of Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Quezon City.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares of Manila Water climbed by six centavos or 0.32% to close at P18.60 apiece.

The water concessionaire serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera