FIVE Filipinas were featured in Forbes’ “50 Over 50: Asia” list for 2024.

The list recognizes women in the Asia-Pacific region who are “proving that the years after 50 are the new golden age,” Forbes said on its website.

The recognized Filipinas include Susan P. Co, vice-chair of Puregold Price Club, Inc.; Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy, chief executive officer (CEO) of Ayala Land, Inc.; and Esther Wileen S. Go, president and CEO of Medilink Network, Inc.

Also acknowledged were Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, a Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, and actress Dolly de Leon.

Ms. Co is also vice-chair of Cosco Capital, Inc., involved in various sectors. She is the wife of tycoon Lucio L. Co.

Ms. Dy is the first female CEO of Ayala Land, the country’s second-largest property developer.

Meanwhile, Ms. Go has led Medilink to connect physicians and patients in the Philippines. She also serves as a director in various Philippine corporations.

Medilink’s platform connects insurers, healthcare providers, and insured members through an electronic network. It offers services like underwriting validation, card production, eligibility checks, and claim processing.

Ms. Ferrer, a peace adviser and a former United Nations negotiator, played a key role in peace talks in the southern Philippines. She won the Ramon Magsaysay Award in November.

Ms. De Leon gained international acclaim for her role in the 2022 film “Triangle of Sadness.” She was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and starred in US-made films at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Other women in the Forbes list include Chinese-born actress Lisa Lu, Singaporean sculptor Han Sai Por, Japanese environmental activist Kimiko Hirata, Singapore Power Limited Chair Leong Wai Leng, Japanese firm Suntory Beverage & Food CEO Makiko Ono, and Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Winner Tu Youyou.

“They’re exerting their influence on fashion, pharma, finance, and beyond — and they’re doing so at 54, 68, and even 112,” Forbes said. — R.M.D. Ochave