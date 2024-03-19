RAZON-LED Bloomberry Resorts Corp. on Monday said its Solaire Resort North project in Quezon City is expected to formally open in late May.

The upcoming resort is a $1-billion investment and will be Bloomberry’s second integrated resort under the Solaire brand, joining Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque City, the listed company said in a statement.

Solaire Resort North, spanning 1.5 hectares, boasts 38 floors and was designed by architecture firms Aedas and Casas+Architects. Its interiors were crafted by the Habitus Design Group.

Bloomberry said that Solaire Resort North has created 4,200 direct employment opportunities. It is the first five-star destination in the city.

“With Solaire Resort North, we uphold the same mission in the hope that the property’ presence and operation will support Quezon City’s endeavors to enhance and promote tourism, generate employment for Filipinos, and further attract opportunities for economic and social investments,” Bloomberry Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enrique K. Razon, Jr. said.

“At the same time, we anticipate that our presence in Quezon City will positively impact our growth, widen our market footprint, and reinforce our brand’s strength,” he added.

Solaire Resort North has 526 guest rooms and suites, 2,669 electronic gaming machines, and 163 tables across four casino levels. It also houses various signature restaurants including Italian cuisine at Finestra Italian Steakhouse, Japanese delicacies at Yakumi, and Chinese fare at Red Lantern.

The resort will also have casual dining options featuring regional Filipino, Asian, and international flavors, as well as bars and lounges that have a wide selection of spirits and cocktails, the company said.

Solaire Resort North will feature event venues, spa, saunas, plunge pools, gym, pool area for children, an interactive kids club, and a curated art program and display.

“Quezon City is a highly urbanized city with a population largely comprised of locals with a wide range of demographic interests. We saw an opportunity to provide more exclusive experiences not just to our existing Northern clientele but to a larger untapped market,” Bloomberry, Solaire Resort Entertainment City, and Solaire Resort North President and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Arasi said.

“We want to bring the signature Solaire experience closer to our valued guests, and introduce what and who we are as a brand to a larger audience,” he added.

Bloomberry saw an 85% growth in its 2023 net income to P9.5 billion. Consolidated net revenue also rose by 24% to P48.4 billion.

Aside from Solaire Resort North and Solaire Resort Entertainment, Bloomberry also owns and operates Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino in South Korea.

Bloomberry previously confirmed that it is open to selling its stake in Jeju Sun. The company said there is growing interest in the property, but clarified that there is no imminent deal yet with its sale.

On Monday, Bloomberry shares fell by 0.52% or six centavos to P11.50 each. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave