Maynilad Water Services, Inc. has repaired more than 27,000 pipe leaks as of the third quarter of this year, it said in a media release on Thursday.

The latest figure brings its total leak repairs to 485,319 since its reprivatization in 2007, the west zone concessionaire said.

According to the company, leak repair is “a vital component” of its non-revenue water (NRW) management program for which it allocated about P4 billion.

Of the amount, around P449 million was allocated for leak repair projects. The program seeks to bring down physical and commercial water losses.

NRW is water that is not billed and is lost through leaks or illegal connections.

“Given the need to recover more water supply for distribution during El Niño, we have increased our manpower complement this year so we can swiftly implement leak detection and repairs. We thank the various local government units for likewise speeding up their issuance of the required permits for these activities,” said Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado.

The pipe leaks detected and repaired during the third quarter were located mostly in Quezon City, Caloocan, and Manila.

Aside from leak detection and repairs, the company’s NRW management program also covers selective pipe replacement, network diagnostics, the establishment of district-metered areas, and the replacement of old water meters.

Maynilad serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera