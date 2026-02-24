A CONSORTIUM led by Triconti ECC Renewables Corp. has secured approval to connect 1,650 megawatts (MW) of planned offshore wind capacity to the Philippine grid, clearing a key hurdle ahead of a government auction for renewable energy contracts.

In a statement on Monday, the group, which includes Liechtenstein-based Seawind Asia AG and Swiss firm Stream Invest Holdings AG, said it obtained grid connection agreements for three offshore wind projects with a combined investment value of about P303 billion.

The projects covered by the approvals are the 450-MW Frontera Bay offshore wind farm and the 600-MW Guimaras Strait and 600-MW Guimaras Strait II projects.

A grid connection agreement, issued by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, sets out the technical and commercial terms for linking a power facility to the transmission network. Securing the agreements signals the projects’ readiness for integration into the grid once completed.

The consortium is preparing to join the government’s fifth round of the Green Energy Auction (GEA-5), which is dedicated to offshore wind projects.

The auction lets developers compete to supply renewable power at the lowest price in exchange for long-term fixed-rate contracts.

Theo C. Sunico, Triconti’s director for regulatory and markets, said the grid approvals send “a strong signal to investors and project developers.”

“It shows the Philippine government’s commitment to support the offshore wind industry and highlights the real value that international partnerships can bring to the country’s green energy transition,” he said.

The Philippines has been stepping up efforts to attract offshore wind investments as it seeks to diversify its energy mix and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Offshore wind projects, however, require substantial capital and long development timelines, with grid access considered one of the critical milestones before financial close.

Triconti ECC Renewables is part of the Triconti Windkraft Group, a Filipino-Swiss joint venture with a development pipeline of more than 4 gigawatts of onshore and offshore wind projects nationwide.

Seawind focuses on offshore wind development and construction, while Stream Invest backs wind and solar ventures in growth markets.

The consortium said it would intensify development work to ensure successful participation in GEA-5 and advance the projects toward realization.

If awarded contracts under the auction, the projects would rank among the biggest offshore wind developments in the country, potentially reshaping the Philippines’ renewable energy landscape and bolstering its long-term energy security goals. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera