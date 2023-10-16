DATA SERVICES provider Lingaro targets to expand its presence in the Philippines, its top official said, as he outlines the company’s plan to sustain growth.

“2021 and 2022 were pivotal for us. We expanded globally and acquired over 20 new clients,” Sam Mantle, chief executive officer of Lingaro said in a media briefing last week.

The company said it is aiming to help companies in their digital transformation journey, Mr. Mantle said, adding that Lingaro is also diving into sustainability in line with the United Nations’ goals on sustainability.

“We have several new initiatives and projects in the pipeline, including a focus on sustainability in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Lingaro is also seeking to establish a data platform tapping artificial intelligence, which describes as a data warehousing solution that processes data for companies.

“We have always been driven by a strong sense of purpose — to deliver innovative and award-winning solutions to our global partners,” Mr. Mantle said.

Headquartered in Warsaw, Mazowieckie in Poland, Lingaro is an end-to-end data services partner to brands and enterprises.

It offers technology solutions such as supply chain analytics, consumer analytics, digital commerce, green enterprise analytics and consulting services to companies. — Ashley Erika O. Jose