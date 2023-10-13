PLDT Inc. through its information and communications technology subsidiary ePLDT, Inc. has launched its “sovereign cloud,” which will hold highly sensitive government data and applications.

“We are proud to take the lead in launching ePLDT Pilipinas Cloud, the Philippines’ first sovereign cloud infrastructure. This affirms our support for the government’s digitalization push and our commitment to continuously power the digital future,” Alfredo S. Panlilio, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of PLDT said in a statement.

On Thursday, the PLDT unit said ePLDT Pilipinas Cloud infrastructure will serve as the host of “highly sensitive government data and applications” by storing it in a secured cloud environment.

A sovereign cloud is a cloud-based infrastructure that ensures data is stored in a safe and secure environment.

“This infrastructure provides a secure, flexible, and cost-effective platform to store and process data strictly within the host country’s borders and is subject to local data protection laws and regulations,” PLDT said.

Sovereign cloud also ensures that data must remain under one jurisdiction by utilizing emerging technology solutions.

“With ePLDT’s technical expertise and experience in delivering multi-cloud and data center solutions, backed up by our unique understanding of the Philippine government’s requirements, we are confident we can ensure the seamless deployment and management of the country’s first sovereign cloud aligned with global standards,” Victor S. Genuino, president and CEO of ePLDT said.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in the company fell by P5 or 0.4% to end at P1,230 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose