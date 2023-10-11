BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific targets to increase its international capacity by 63% of its pre-pandemic level, the company said on Tuesday.

The airline hopes to increase its global presence and expects to end the year with at least 700,000 more international seats than the level in 2022.

“In Cebu Pacific, we believe in making first moments happen. As such, we are grateful to all our passengers who have chosen to fly with us for their first international trips all these years,” Candice A. Iyog, marketing and customer experience officer of Cebu Pacific, said in a statement.

To date, the airline flies to 25 international destinations with its newest route in Da Nang, Vietnam, which it expects to operate by Dec. 7.

Cebu Pacific said it had accepted 12 aircraft deliveries in line with its expansion targets.

It added that it is also anticipating to receive seven more aircraft by yearend to meet its expected demand for air travel while also strengthening its operational resiliency.

Cebu Pacific’s expansion will also allow the company to continue offering low-fare travel options across its network.

Currently, Cebu Pacific flies to 35 domestic destinations across major cities and provinces in the Philippines on top of its international network. — Ashley Erika O. Jose