FILINVEST LAND, Inc. (FLI) has started the construction of its Futura One residential project in Dagupan City as part of the property developer’s plan to boost its presence in Northern Luzon.

In a statement on Wednesday, FLI said Futura One is a 2.3-hectare low-density condominium community under the Futura by Filinvest brand. The development will have seven medium-rise buildings each at eight storeys high.

Futura One’s unit range consists of studio (22 square meters) and two-bedroom (32 square meters) layouts, priced as low as P3.09 million and P4.33 million, respectively.

The development is located within the Fora Dagupan business hub along the Dagupan-Binmaley Road.

“We are thrilled to kick-start construction on Futura One, our first project in North Luzon, right here in Dagupan City — ‘The Diamond City of the North.’ With Futura One, we reaffirm our commitment to provide exceptional living spaces and create communities that reflect our ‘Dreams Built Green’ vision,” said Aven D. Valderrama, FLI first vice-president, medium-rise buildings brand and product head.

“Together with the local government and the community, we look forward to fostering a prosperous and sustainable future for Dagupan City,” she added.

According to FLI, the residents of Futura One will have access to various institutions and establishments such as CSI Mall Dagupan, Rufina Square, Dagupan Orthopedic Center, Dominican School, Lyceum-Northwestern University, Akia Superstore, and Luzon Medical Center.

FLI said 69% of Futura One is dedicated to open spaces, one of the highest among its properties, and “refreshing” amenities such as a clubhouse, adult and kiddie pool, fitness center, and children’s play areas.

In the first half of the year, FLI posted a 15% jump in its attributable net income to P1.39 billion amid higher revenues.

On Wednesday, FLI shares fell one centavo or 1.54% to end at 64 centavos apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave