BOHOL-PANGLAO International Airport welcomed Korean carrier Asiana Airlines’ maiden flight on Thursday, said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Anghelo B. Ibañez, acting airport manager of Bohol Panglao International Airport, said the airline, which carried 177 passengers from Incheon, South Korea, will be having a twice-weekly flight to Bohol.

“Asiana Airlines will fly to Bohol every Wednesday and Saturday and will aim to ramp up direct flights to Bohol in the near future,” Mr. Ibañez said in a statement.

The entry of the airline is on track with the continued increase in the number of flights at Bohol Panglao International Airport, according to CAAP.

It said the continued increase in the number of flights at the airport particularly for international flights “signifies the increase in demand for passengers and tourists visiting the province which will eventually result in a boost in economic activities.”

Before the entry of Asiana Airlines, Bohol-Panglao International Airport caters to six international commercial airlines, which are Philippine Airlines, Royal Air, Jeju Air, Air Busan, Korean Air, and Pan Pacific.

The airport is currently servicing seven domestic commercial airlines, which are AirAsia or Zest Air, CebGo, Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines, AirSwift, AirJuan and Royal Air.

In a separate press release, the CAAP said that it has released the notice to airmen C0669/23, which declares the closure of a portion of Dipolog Airport’s runways that is undergoing repair.

The notice will be valid from 11:45 p.m. on July 18 to 7:50 a.m. on October 19.

CAAP Spokesperson Eric B. Apolonio said Philippine Airlines will be continuing with its daily flight of Manila-Dipolog-Manila while the notice is effective as airport operations will remain normal. — Justine Irish D. Tabile