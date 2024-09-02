THE GOVERNMENT is pursuing upskilling and reskilling efforts in order to position the country as a cybersecurity hub, Secretary Frederick D. Go said.

Mr. Go, who heads the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA), said: “We are looking at how we can create a niche for ourselves in the global market for cybersecurity.”

“As you all know, we are already a leader in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry; we have the second largest industry in the world,” he told reporters on the sidelines of Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 on Monday.

“So, we are looking forward to what the next opportunity may be; we think it is in cybersecurity,” he added.

In particular, he said that the government is looking to train up the workforce in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

“I think for us it’s an opportunity and a threat at the same time. But obviously the government has to address, I think more importantly, the opportunity side, the training, reskilling, and upskilling of our people,” he added.

He said that the government is also in discussions with education and the private sector in terms of preparing the workforce.

“There’s a lot of discussion in the education sector about how to prepare our workforce for that opportunity,” he said.

“There’s also a lot of discussion with the private sector, about how the employers, like the BPOs, can assist the government in determining the needs and wants of the employers so that we can train our workforce to fit the requirements of the job providers,” he added.

In 2023, the information technology and business process management industry tallied 1.7 million direct jobs and $35.5 billion in export revenue, with a projected headcount of 1.84 million and $40 billion in revenue in 2024.

FRANCHISING

Meanwhile, Mr. Go identified the franchising industry as a key driver of the development for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises.

“These enterprises provide crucial support to the economy and contribute significantly to our economy,” he said.

He said the government seeks to continue creating favorable conditions for franchisees to thrive.

In particular, he said that the foreign trade desks of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) are helping promote the Philippine brand overseas.

“In all the important economies of the world, in our embassies, there is a foreign trade desk under the DTI, and one of their primary roles is really to promote Philippine products and services to the host country,” he said.

“So that could be through selling Filipino products as well as trying to promote the franchising of Filipino brands in their host country,” he added.

In terms of funding, he said that franchisees could also tap the DTI for assistance.

Acting Trade Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque has said that the DTI will now offer franchise funding for selected brands.

“I’m working closely now with the Philippine Franchise Association for the top 20 franchises that will be given, those that are trending, and those that can really move quickly,” Ms. Aldeguer-Roque said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile