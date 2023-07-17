GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. expects the incorporation of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics to help facilitate comparability of sustainability performance across the industry.

The metrics called ESG Metrics for Mobile is an ESG reporting framework for the mobile sector developed with EY, Yale Center for Business and the Environment, and a working group of 20 mobile operators. It was recently launched by GSMA, an organization of mobile networks.

Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto, Globe’s chief sustainability and corporate communications officer, said the company supports GSMA in its call for the adoption of the framework as it will “facilitate the monitoring and comparability of ESG performance across the industry.”

“This reporting framework, the first of its kind in the mobile sector, demonstrates our commitment to fostering sustainability and responsible business practices,” she said.

The metrics encompass 10 industry key performance indicators (KPIs), which enable mobile operators to measure and enhance their ESG performance in areas such as environment, digital inclusion, digital integrity, and supply chain.

“By utilizing common industry KPIs that address critical aspects of our operations, we aim to increase consistency and transparency while contributing to the overall betterment of the mobile industry,” Ms. Crisanto said.

GSMA Chief Regulatory Officer John Giusti said that ESG performance is becoming a key consideration among investors, customers and employees.

“With the GSMA ESG Metrics for Mobile Framework, the mobile sector is striving to be at the forefront of meaningful ESG reporting,” he said.

“We’re therefore delighted with Globe’s leadership in joining other leading operators in this field, driving positive change by embedding these new metrics at the heart of their ESG strategy,” he added.

GSMA said the KPI covered by the metrics will help the operators to have more efficient data collection and reporting, enhanced strategic investment, and build recognition and trust with clients and customers.

Globe is the first Philippine member of GSMA to pilot test the GSMA Metrics for Mobile, it said in a press release. — Justine Irish D. Tabile