LUCIO C. TAN’S Eton Properties Philippines, Inc. plans to build a 35-hectare integrated township in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu as it continues to expand its core businesses.

“The company’s plan to expand its core businesses is a strategic move that will help drive the company’s growth for the next five to 10 years,” said Kyle C. Tan, who was recently appointed president and chief executive officer.

“Though still in the planning stage, the company is excited to share plans to develop a new integrated township,” Mr. Tan said in a statement, adding that the project “will leverage partnerships and joint ventures to further scale the market’s needs and support nation-building.”

The proposed Central Visayas township, the company’s entry into the region, will be located in Lapu-Lapu City on Mactan Island, Cebu. It will feature a “harmonious integration of history, culture, and modernity in a relaxing seaside lifestyle community.”

The 35-hectare property will house residential and office facilities and amenities, mid-rise condominiums, upscale hotels, buildings for business process outsourcing firms, and commercial and retail centers.

A 600-meter beachfront will also be featured in the property with an internal lagoon area “perfect for a modern but suburban feel.”

“This project will be envisioned as the next business and leisure destination in one secured and exclusive community in Cebu,” Mr. Tan said.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to expand its 641-hectare township Eton City in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The company said the township is set to cater to the office demand of the information technology and business process management or IT-BPM sector. It plans to commission “world-renowned architectural firms” to infuse their “unique expertise in developing world-class and sustainable office buildings within the township.”

Eton City offers a commercial and retail district, Eton City Square, apart from four residential villages TierraBela, West Wing Residences, South Lake Village, and RiverBend, the company said.

Eton Properties specializes in office projects, commercial centers, and mixed-use township developments as well as high-end and mid-income high-rise and horizontal residential developments.

The company is the real estate brand of the Lucio Tan group, one of the business conglomerates in the Philippines. Its foreign counterpart, Eton Properties Ltd., is a real estate brand in Hong Kong and mainland China. — Adrian H. Halili